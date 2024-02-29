Deepika Singh Lives Her Childhood Dream, Gets Nose Pierced For 'Mangal Lakshmi'

Deepika is thrilled about going to great lengths to portray Mangal. Talking about her preparations for the role, Deepika, who is best known for 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' shared: "As a kid, I always wanted to get my nose pierced, but I couldn't. I would always use stick-on bindis or accessories. However, for this character, I got a nose piercing, and I am thrilled that it suits me. The experience of getting the piercing was quite memorable and scary."