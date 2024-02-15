Divyanka Tripathi Reveals Why She Will Never Be A Part Of 'Bigg Boss'

'Bigg Boss' that first aired in 2006, is one of the most controversial reality shows of Indian television. Every season of the show has been successfully running with a huge fan base all across the nation. Several celebrities from Bollywood and television industries want to be part of 'Bigg Boss' but actress Divyanka Tripathi wants to stay out of it. She is not at all interested to be part of the reality show. Read on to know why.
In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Divyanka shared why she would never participate in 'Bigg Boss'. She said, “If I speak about Bigg Boss, my friends and family members do not want me to go there. Very honestly, because there's too many fights and arguments."
"People who are close to me and my fans can not see my respect being maligned. They are scared. However, they are also avid watchers of the show. They like watching reality shows. Despite whatever you say, reality shows have their charm,'' added the 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress.
In the same interview, Tripathi also opened up about being bodyshamed. “This keeps happening to me. Body shaming is constant in my life because I have a certain body type.” She added that she has a pear shaped body and hence her lower and upper structure vary. Because of this, she added, “Even if I’m at my slimmest best, my lower half will look big, and then people will think ‘Oh, she’s fat from here’. So I face this in every phase,'' she said.
On the work front, Divyanka is currently gearing up her new web show titled 'Adrishyam – The Invisible Heroes'. It also stars Eijaz Khan and is all set to premiere on SonyLIV. In the promo, we saw Tripathi and Khan playing the roles of secret agents.