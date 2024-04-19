Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi was rushed to a hospital after she met with an accident. The news has been informed by the actress' PR team and husband Vivek Dahiya. He informed her fans through his social media account that Divyanka had broken two bones on her arm and will undergo surgery today.
The post by the PR team read, "We’re sorry to announce that Vivek’s live session scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed till further notice. Divyanka had an accident a few hours back and is now under medical care. Vivek is with her as she recovers. We thank you for your understanding and support. And join us in wishing Divyanka a speedy recovery. Vivek is eager to connect with all of you soon.”
Vivek, taking to his Instagram Story shared an X-ray of his wife and wrote, "Divyanka mam has broken two bones on her arm and will undergo a surgery tomorrow. She's in safe hands as updated."
For the unversed, in August last year, the 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress underwent surgery for two ligament tears, Sharing a video, she wrote, “The moment I decided to get 2 of my very old complete ligaments tear corrected, I started strengthening my body for the upcoming trauma and lull by working out in a focused manner. I planned my physio carefully so that I can bounce back timely. @vivekdahiya was a sweetheart, not letting my smile fade even for a moment. My take away, if you don’t take something to be a low point, it won’t be! You may fall but plan well to bounce back.”
Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi are one of the love couples of television. Their love blossomed on the sets of their show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'. The got married on July 8, 2016. They also participated together in the dance reality show, 'Nach Baliye 8'.
On the work front, Divyanka is currently seen in ‘Adrishyam’ where she is playing Inspector Parvati Sehgal. The show also stars Eijaz Khan.