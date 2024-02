Actress Divyah Khosla Kumar has started shooting for the first schedule of her upcoming film titled ‘Hero Heeroine’ in Hyderabad. On Thursday, the makers of the film shared the second poster of the film as well.

While Divyah's first look offered a chic and classy diva like vibe, the second poster is a strong reminiscent of the era of Meena Kumari and Vyjayanthimala with sheer elegance.