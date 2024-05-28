Divya Khossla Wore Two Pairs Of Jeans, No-Makeup For Jailbreak Thriller 'Savi'

Discussing the preparations for playing Savi, Divya told IANS: "For me, it's extremely important to follow the director. I went with director Abhinay Deo's vision completely. The way he conceived the character, even in terms of look, he didn't want me to wear any makeup. So there is no makeup on my face." The actress continued, "Then the kind of clothes he wanted me to wear, of course, I used to discuss a lot about those clothes. They gave me just two pairs of jeans to wear during the entire 45-day schedule. All the clothes were very loose. But the way he saw the character come alive, although I was like,'aise kapde kyun pehengi' (Why wear such clothes?) But his argument was completely correct, that when Savi is in a situation, where her husband has been convicted, she will not have time to look at herself in the mirror. She will just wear whatever comes in her hand."