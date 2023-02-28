Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Disney+Hotstar, Farhad Samji To Collaborate On Comedy Show 'Pop Kaun'

Disney+Hotstar, Farhad Samji To Collaborate On Comedy Show 'Pop Kaun'

Farhad Samji
Farhad Samji Mumbai Mirror

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 2:50 pm

Farhad Samji has come on board Disney+ Hotstar's upcoming comedy show "Pop Kaun" as creator-director, and the filmmaker says he is excited to explore the genre in a format other than movies. 

Produced by Yam Productions, this series promises to bring together the best in comedy for a riotous, entertaining watch. 

“After creating multiple movies in the comedy space, I wanted to explore a different format with this genre and bring all the legends of comedy together. With Pop Kaun coming soon on Disney+ Hotstar, the idea was to create a fun family binge watch show for audiences across generations," Samji said in a statement.    

The filmmaker is best known for directing comedy films "Housefull 4", "Bachchhan Paandey" and co-directing "Entertainment" and "Housefull 3" with Sajid Samji,

Disney+ Hotstar is yet to share the details about the cast of the show. "Pop Kaun" will soon start streaming on the platform.

