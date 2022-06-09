Disha Vakani Is Not Coming Back To 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', Producer Asit Modi Confirms

On Tuesday, the trailer for the forthcoming episode of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' was released on social media. Since then, there have been numerous rumors concerning Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's comeback to the show after a five-year absence. Finally, producer Asit Modi, who had earlier voiced his desire to see Vakani return to the show, has confirmed that she would not be appearing in the show.

He also mentioned that Dayaben's position will be filled by a fresh face, according to a report by India TV.

On being asked about Dayaben's replacement in the show, "The reason why it took us so long to replace Disha is that after getting married, Disha did work for some time. She then took a break and had a baby and continued her break to raise her child. She never quit the show. Humko umeed thi ki Disha will return. But then there the pandemic struck. There were too many restrictions on shooting during that time. Even though we were taking all the necessary precautions, Disha said she was scared to return to shooting."

He added, "We decided to wait for her as she has a long association with the show and shares a good relationship with the entire team. We were always positive about her return. Even now, she has not put in her papers as it's not required in her case. She is like family. She has had a second baby recently and now won't be able to return to the show. The auditions are on in full swing to find a new Dayaben and we will finalize the actor soon. The audience will get to know more about the new character on the show. We will keep the viewers updated."