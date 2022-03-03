Disha Patani Calls Tiger Shroff 'Best Friend'; Trolls Say 'Friendzoned'

Actor Tiger Shroff and actress Disha Patani have been assumed to be in a romantic relationship for a long time now. She is often seen with his family members, especially with Shroff’s mom Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff. Tiger Shroff turned a year older yesterday, and Disha Patani share a cute video on Instagram of the actor alongside a heartwarming note.

Patani captioned the video on Instagram, "Happiest b’day my best friend, thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hard work and the most beautiful soul (heart icon) you’re beautiful @tigerjackieshroff (sic)."

The actress referred to Tiger Shroff as her “best friend" in the post. Many trolled the actress for “friend-zoning" Shroff. One user wrote, “Friendzoned! (sic)." Another one said, “Disha be like: baby hum bhi shaadi karke shock krenge sabko Vicky aur Katrina ki tarah, let’s be friends tab tak (Baby, we will also shock everyone by getting married just like Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif did. Let’s be friends until then) (sic)." Here are some of the hilarious troll comments:

On the personal front, both of them are the biggest fitness influencers in the film industry and are much more active on social media and are always appreciating each others’ photos by dropping flirty comments.

On the work front, Patani has wrapped up work on filmmaker Karan Johar’s action thriller ‘Yodha’ starring actor Sidharth Malhotra, which is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Ganpath’. He also has 'Heropanthi 2' coming up.