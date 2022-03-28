Monday, Mar 28, 2022
Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares Mohanlal's Intense Look From 'L2: Empuraan'

Director of 'Lucifer' (2019) and 'L2: Empuraan', actor Prithviraj Sukumaran surprised fans with a still shot of Mohanlal from the upcoming sequel.

Director Prithviraj Sukumaran

Updated: 28 Mar 2022 7:12 pm

In 2019, Malayalam film industry's renowned actor Prithviraj Sukumaran made his directorial debut with Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’. The lead character was played by Mohanlal and other actors include Manju Warrier, Vivek Oberoi and Tovino Thomas. During ‘Lucifer’s’ release the second part was announced titled, ‘Empuraan’. However, with the pandemic the shoot of the film got delayed. Today morning, Sukumaran gave the fans a pleasant surprise with intense shot of Mohanlal from ‘L2: Empuraan’.


Actor Mohanlal is seen giving an intense glare in the still shot that the director shared. The director also quoted actor Denzel Washington, “At your highest moment…be careful. That’s when the DEVIL comes for you!” - Denzel Washington.”


Sukumaran announced last year that the shoot of ‘Empuraan’ had been delayed because of Covid-19 during the announcement of his directorial ‘Bro Daddy’ with Mohanlal. He also said that the shoot will resume only after the pandemic settles. 

‘Bro Daddy’ was released on Disney+Hotstar in January featuring both Prithviraj and Mohanlal in leading roles. 

