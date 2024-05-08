Diljit Dosanjh Finally REACTS To Rapper Nseeb's 'You Are Not Punjab' Post

Recently, in an interview, Imtiaz clarified that Diljit hadn't sacrificed a single hair and wore a wig like his turban. He told Radio Nasha, “I would not want to share his personal details, but yes, Diljit has worn a wig. That wig is like his turban only. He has not sacrificed a single hair for this film. Because he played a character and he knew how Chamkila looked, so he managed to look the part with a wig. He donned the look very sincerely and with very good intentions.”