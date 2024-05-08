Art & Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh Finally REACTS To Rapper Nseeb's 'You Are Not Punjab' Post

Rapper Nseeb said that Diljit Dosanjh doesn’t know how to tie a pagg (turban) and should learn it. The latter has now reacted to the criticism.

Diljit Dosanjh, Rapper Nseeb
On Tuesday, Punjabi rapper Nseeb took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh without his turban and wrote that the 'Amar Singh Chamkila' actor doesn't deserve to be called ‘Punjabi.’ He also said that Diljit doesn’t know how to tie a pagg (turban) and should learn it. Diljit has now reacted to the criticism by Nseeb.

The controversy sparked when Nseeb slammed Diljit Dosanjh by commenting on one of his Instagram posts. Nseeb, calling out Dosanjh asked how much did he get for selling his soul. He shared a picture of Diljit where he was seen in short hair and wrote, “No, you are not Punjab. Go learn pagg kiwe bnidi aw''. For the unversed, Diljit called himself as 'Punjab' on stage during his Dil-luminati Tour.

Reaction to Nseeb's allegations, Diljit wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Veere, baut pyar tuanu (Brother, love to you).” He also hoped for the rapper's success and sent love to him. Nseeb replied, “I was only expressing my thoughts, I am going to delete it later.”

Diljit Dosanjhs reaction on Nseebs post
Diljit Dosanjh's reaction on Nseeb's post
People often raise questions on Diljit Dosanjh's hair. He faced backlash from a section of social media users for his 'Amar Singh Chamkila' look. Many speculated that the 'Lover' singer chopped off his hair for his role in the Imtiaz Ali directorial.

Recently, in an interview, Imtiaz clarified that Diljit hadn't sacrificed a single hair and wore a wig like his turban. He told Radio Nasha, “I would not want to share his personal details, but yes, Diljit has worn a wig. That wig is like his turban only. He has not sacrificed a single hair for this film. Because he played a character and he knew how Chamkila looked, so he managed to look the part with a wig. He donned the look very sincerely and with very good intentions.”

