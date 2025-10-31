DIFF Royal Enfield Shorts Programme | Unheard Stories Of Resilience & Faith From The Himalayas

The Cave Within Me (2025) by Banyllashisha Wankhar journeys deep into the East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya, where the filmmaker, once a caving guide, evolves into a custodian of subterranean life. Her transition from explorer to conservationist transforms the cave itself into a metaphor for self-discovery. The film’s emotional pulse lies in its portrait of her bond with her father, who wishes for her freedom and has unconditional faith in her. As she leads visitors through the dimly lit caverns, tracing the veins of the earth with her fingertips, she teaches reverence for what lies beneath. The cave becomes both workplace and womb, holding the stories of generations who’ve learned to live with nature rather than fight it. It’s a film about immovable faith—the kind that exists between humans and nature, and between a daughter and her father.