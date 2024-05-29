Did You Know? Sidharth Malhotra Once Faked A Bike Accident Only To Get Alia Bhatt's Attention

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt made their acting debuts together in Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year,’ which sparked a romantic relationship between the two soon after. Their on-screen reunion in ‘Kapoor and Sons’ garnered praise from both audiences and critics alike. Despite their brief time together, their love story was widely known. However, only a few are aware that the actor once played a prank on the ‘Highway’ actress by faking an accident that made her cry.
On an earlier episode of ‘No Filter Neha,’ Neha Dhupia asked Sidharth Malhotra about the most embarrassing thing he’s ever done to grab a girl’s attention. The actor then went on to reveal a shocking incident from the sets of ‘Kapoor and Sons.’
“We were going back from set in Coonoor, which is a very hilly area, and there were these tree plantations. I thought abhi bohot ho gaya, gaadi main nahi jaana. I took a bike with my production EP. We were riding the bike in front and Shakun (Batra) and Alia (Bhatt) were in the car behind and they could see us. They were like, ‘Be careful. Why’re you riding this bike?’ Alia was all stressed out. Everyone was like why are you doing this? It’s a bike for god’s sake. We’re not going to space,” the ‘Shershaah’ actor stated.
He went on to add, “We got very irritated with it. We took a right bend; you know how hilly areas are. I stopped, put the bike in the corner and laid down and we both were lying in a corner next to it, pretending that we had fallen or had a bad accident. Full Hindi picture style, you know.”
The 39-year-old actor further said, “Those guys turned and screeched the car to a halt and were like shit, f**k they’ve fallen down. We see Shakun and Alia stressed and Alia started crying because we were lying down as if we were dead. By the time they came, I saw her crying and I started feeling bad and I said I was fine, it was a joke. At least pyaar toh mila, koi toh royega jab aap marr jaoge.”
Although professionally, the two actors have not collaborated on another film yet, they remain occupied with their respective projects. Sidharth was recently seen in ‘Yodha’ alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Meanwhile, Alia will next be seen in ‘Jigra’ opposite Vedang Raina, which is slated to release September 27.