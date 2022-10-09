Sunday, Oct 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Did Rashmika Mandanna Borrow Vijay Deverakonda's Sunglasses In New Post? Netizens Are Curious

The actress took to her Instagram page to post a solo picture

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Oct 2022 11:50 am

Southern superstars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are yet to  officially confirm their relationship but social media users have already found the connect between the two from their vacation from Maldives. If reports are to be believed the two are currently having a gala time in the Maldives.

The actress took to her Instagram page to post a solo picture. However, fans went one step ahead and found out that Rashmika wore the same sunglasses that Vijay wore when he took off from Mumbai. 

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna worked together in 'Geetha Govindam', which became a blockbuster hit. Later, they teamed up for 'Dear Comrade', which received rave reviews. 

Recently, speaking to Hindustan Times, Rashmika said that "Sometimes, I am like ‘Arrey yaar, I am doing five films a year but you are still coming and asking me, ‘Who are you dating? What is your personal life?’ But I understand that we are actors and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about you (laughs)."

Rashmika further said people should not jump to any conclusion and never believe any thing related to her till they hear from her. 

On the other hand, a recent report of ETimes claimed that Vijay and Rashmika were dating for some time after Rashmika called off her engagement with South actor Rakshit Shetty, but the couple (Vijay-Rasho) had parted ways two years ago.

On the work front, Rashmika is currently seen in 'Goodbye' with Amitabh Bachchan, Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra, and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.

Related stories

Grateful For Having Done 'Goodbye' With Amitabh Bachchan, Says Rashmika Mandanna

‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’: Shilpa Shinde To Get A Special Surprise From Rashmika Mandanna

Tags

Art & Entertainment Rashmika Mandana Vijay Devarakonda Entertainment Indian Cinema Bollywood Bollywood Actor Celebrity Couple Tamil Cinema Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverekonda Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat: Coast Guard, ATS Seize Rs 360 Cr Worth Heroin From Pakistani Boat Off The State Coast

Gujarat: Coast Guard, ATS Seize Rs 360 Cr Worth Heroin From Pakistani Boat Off The State Coast

Disha Patani's Bikini Looks Are Sure To Raise Mercury Levels – View Viral Pics

Disha Patani's Bikini Looks Are Sure To Raise Mercury Levels – View Viral Pics