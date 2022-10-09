Did Rashmika Mandanna Borrow Vijay Deverakonda's Sunglasses In New Post? Netizens Are Curious

Southern superstars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are yet to officially confirm their relationship but social media users have already found the connect between the two from their vacation from Maldives. If reports are to be believed the two are currently having a gala time in the Maldives.

The actress took to her Instagram page to post a solo picture. However, fans went one step ahead and found out that Rashmika wore the same sunglasses that Vijay wore when he took off from Mumbai.

Rashmika is wearing Vijay's shades which He wore at the airport yesterday. That means they are in Maldives.

#VijayDeverakonda and #RashmikaMandanna get clicked at the airport.



Are they flying to Maldives?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna worked together in 'Geetha Govindam', which became a blockbuster hit. Later, they teamed up for 'Dear Comrade', which received rave reviews.

Recently, speaking to Hindustan Times, Rashmika said that "Sometimes, I am like ‘Arrey yaar, I am doing five films a year but you are still coming and asking me, ‘Who are you dating? What is your personal life?’ But I understand that we are actors and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about you (laughs)."

Rashmika further said people should not jump to any conclusion and never believe any thing related to her till they hear from her.

On the other hand, a recent report of ETimes claimed that Vijay and Rashmika were dating for some time after Rashmika called off her engagement with South actor Rakshit Shetty, but the couple (Vijay-Rasho) had parted ways two years ago.

On the work front, Rashmika is currently seen in 'Goodbye' with Amitabh Bachchan, Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra, and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.