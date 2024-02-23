Dibyendu Bhattacharya Explains Why Smaller Roles Are Very Difficult To Play

Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who is known for ‘Maqbool’, ‘Black Friday’, ‘Dev D.’, ‘Lootera’ and others, has shared that for actors, it’s always very difficult to play smaller roles compared to the bigger ones.

Furnishing the reason behind the same, he said that for smaller parts an actor has to get into the groove within a very limited span of time vis-à-vis an actor working on the bigger role where they get more time to spend with the character and to understand its nuances.