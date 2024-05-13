Art & Entertainment

Dia Mirza Says Stepdaughter Samaira Has Not Called Her 'Maa', Reveals Why She Is Content With It

Dia Mirza revealed how her stepdaughter, Samaira, does not call her 'maa' or 'mumma.' She mentioned how she is content with this.

Instagram
Dia Mirza with stepdaughter, Samaira Rekhi Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Dia Mirza has been vocal about her personal life to the media. In a recent interview, she spoke about the bond she shares with her stepdaughter, Samaira. The actor revealed that the Samaira uses her first name to refer to her. She also talked about how her son, Avyaan, calls her by her first name.

In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Dia Mirza talked about how she shares a close bond with Samaira. She revealed how her stepdaughter does not call her ‘maa’ or ‘mumma.’ She mentioned how she was content with being called by her first name since Samaira already has a ‘mother.’ The actor said, “She hasn’t called me maa. There are no expectations from her to call me ‘maa’, ‘mumma’, or ‘mother’. She has a mother who she calls ‘mumma’ or ‘mom’. She calls me ‘Dia’.”

Mirza also mentioned how her son, Avyaan, is also following in Samaira’s footsteps. She continued, “Thanks to her now Avyaan also calls me ‘Dia’ once in a while. He says, ‘Dia mom,’ it’s too funny.” Sharing a cute anecdote, the actor recalled the first time Avyaan called her ‘mumma’. She mentioned that her son called her ‘mumma’ while he was showing her butterflies on their balcony. She added, “Oh my god, I will never forget that day. He said mumma much later. I think it was a good three months after he started to say words. It was a beautiful moment because all the flowers had started to bloom on the balcony and there were lots of butterflies visiting the flowers, and he was in my arms.”

“He suddenly looked at me and said, ‘Mumma’, I was like ‘Oh my god! What just happened.’ Interestingly, my husband had his camera, and he was recording me showing Avyaan the butterflies, so we have the whole moment on camera. It was magical,” the actor reminisced.

Mirza was previously married to Sahil Sangha. They parted ways in 2019. The actor married Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021. Rekhi has a daughter from his first marriage. The couple welcomed their first child, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, in 2021.

