Dia Mirza Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary With Vaibhav Rekhi

Actress Dia Mirza and entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi got married on February 15, 2021 in an intimate ceremony held at the garden of the actress's Bandra house.

Actress Dia Mirza With Husband Vaibhav Rekhi Instagram - @diamirzaofficial

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 8:02 pm

Actress Dia Mirza and entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Tuesday (February 15). The actress shared a lovely unseen video from her dreamy wedding, which she described as completely sustainable and held in her garden.

The couple’s wedding was a small affair full of laughter and adorable moments. The couple also chose a female priest to officiate at the wedding, which took place in Mirza's Bandra home's garden. The video shows some adorable moments between the bride and groom, as well as the eco-friendly decor.

In May 2021, the actress gave birth to their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. Rekhi also has a daughter Samaira, from his first marriage.

According to Indian Express, Mirza reflected on the year that had passed and said, “It seems like just yesterday when Vaibhav and I were getting married in the presence of all our loved ones. This was the year when so many of my dreams were fulfilled and many prayers were answered.”

Mirza referred to Rekhi as her companion and said that the two don't try to change each other. “Marriage is about balance, harmony, and communication. Right from the first moment that I met Vaibhav, there was a deep connection and trust between us and everything that followed was simple, easy and effortless. I truly feel at home with him because he sees me as I am.”

A few close friends and family members attended the couple’s wedding in 2021. On the wedding day, Samaira escorted Mirza down the aisle. 

