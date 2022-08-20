Dia Mirza Says She Is Having A Hard Week But Staying Strong

Actor Dia Mirza, who shares a positive message on her social media handles, on Friday shared with her fans that she has been going through a tough time and also shared a reason.

Dia uploaded a picture of herself and wrote, “Im having a hard week. But staying strong. Because #WeCanDoHardThings If you are having a tough time please breathe through it. And know that you are love.” Dia received a lot of support from her followers and colleagues such as Sandhya Mridul, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sophie Choudry.

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari commented, “Huuuuuuuuugs” and Sandya Mridul wrote, “I’m coming to give you a hug. And take one. Without a fight” on her post. Singer Sophie Choudry wrote, “Big hug my Dee” (hug emoji) and actor Tara Sharma commented, “Sending loads of love.” Reacting to her post, one of her fans wrote, “You will be alright sweetheart.” Another fan commented, “Dia ma’am, you are strong and stay strong and we are proud of you for that. God bless you.” Many fans dropped heart and hug emojis on her post.

Dia recently lost her niece Tanya Kakde in a car accident. The actor in an emotional post had written, “My neice. My child. My jaan. Gone into the light. May you find peace and love wherever you are my darling… you always brought a smile to our hearts and the higher realms will be filled with more light with you dancing, smiling and singing. Om Shanti.”

Dia later shared a longer post about how Tanya was very special to her and the kind of bond the two shared.