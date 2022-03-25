Dhanush's Rugged First Look From 'Naane Varuven' Released

After over a decade, Tamil actor Dhanush has reunited with his brother and filmmaker Selvaraghavan. They're collaborating on the forthcoming drama film 'Naane Varuven.'

The makers are currently winding up the film's shot and keeping fans interested by revealing intriguing posters from the film. Dhanush can be seen puffing a cigarette while relaxing on a chair in the latest poster released by the makers.

One cannot help but note that the actor on the poster has a clean-shaven youthful appearance. Dhanush has a dual character in his next film. The actor has spikes and a youthful appearance for one persona, while he wears spectacles and a beard for the other, giving him an old guy appearance.

'Naane Varuven' follows the lives of two doppelgängers who get involved in the déjà vu effect. Yogi Babu plays a major part in the film, and Indhuja Ravichander will be seen opposite Dhanush. This is the first time the film's main characters will share screen time.

Dhanush and his brother have already given notable films like as 'Thulluvadho Illamai', 'Kandu Kondein', 'Pudhupettai', and 'Mayakkam Enna'. Om Prakash shot the film's cinematography, while Bhuvana Sunder is in charge of editing.

'Naane Varuven's release date has yet to be determined because the shoot is still ongoing. Dhanush will also appear in the upcoming Hollywood film 'The Gray Man'.