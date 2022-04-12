Dhaakad: Three Details From Kangana Ranaut's Upcoming Action Thriller That Stand Out

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut released the teaser for her upcoming spy thriller action film 'Dhaakad' On Tuesday afternoon. Ranaut plays the role of a spy in the upcoming action thriller.

Agent Agni, who is a master of disguise and battle, is played by Ranaut. The one-minute trailer highlighted the film's scale, which the actor has billed as "an international level spy thriller."

The antagonists in the film are Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal. In 'Dhaakad,' Rampal and Ranaut will be pitted against one other, and their battles will undoubtedly be something to watch out for on the big screen. As seen in the teaser, fighting sequences have a never-before-seen aspect to them.

Ranaut shared the teaser video on her Instagram account on Tuesday. In the teaser, Ranaut is seen in a dimly lit room when she gets a phone call from her boss.

The action soon picks up as her character, Agent Agni, changes into several disguises and beats up evil characters. Ranaut piercing eyes and guts with absolute ease, the action is horrid and brutal. The text in the middle of the teaser says, "Why should boys have all the fun?."

The teaser concludes with Kangana's character staring at the camera while clutching a huge rifle and numerous more weapons perfectly placed in a cabinet behind her.

From Kangana Ranaut's seven looks in the film to the brutal action, here are three details from 'Dhakaad's teaser that makes it stand out.

Kangana Ranaut's Seven Looks

Kangana Ranaut would be featured in the film donning seven distinct looks and doing all of her stunts and action sequences, according to reports. The actress will thrill viewers as Agent Agni, with seven diverse appearances and several fight scenes designed and choreographed by foreign technicians. Ranaut will be seen in a variety of hairstyles and battle gear, exhibiting her warrior avatar.

High Octane Action

From stabbing a foe in the eye with a gun barrel to chopping apart enemies with a sword, the action in Ranaut's upcoming film is something to look forward to. As seen in the trailer viewers can aspect high octane action sequences, bike chases, and a bloodbath headed by the lead actress Ranaut. The film's gruesome action clearly acts as a brownie point, as viewers and fans will be thrilled to see Ranaut portraying a bloodthirsty character, something that is rarely seen in Bollywood. Ranaut was previously featured in the action film 'Manikarnika,' where her character and portrayal were positively received by fans and viewers.

High Production Value

Ranaut stated in a social media post last year that the film has a single action sequence that cost the producers $25 crore. Kangana Ranaut has made it clear that she wants the film to be of international standards in terms of plot and action. The intense and large-scale action scenes in the film also hint toward a substantial budget for the film.