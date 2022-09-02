Devoleena Bhattacharjee Remembers Sidharth Shukla On First Death Anniversary: I Hope Sidharth Is At Peace, Wherever He Is

Television and Bollywood actor Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise on September 2, 2021 left everyone in shock, specially his family and friends from the industry. In fact, his co-contestants from ‘Bigg Boss 13’ suffered a huge loss of a friend. From Shehnaaz Gill to Asim Riaz and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, the inmates have fondly remembered the actor ever since he passed away last year.

Now Devoleena Bhattacharjee remembered him on his first death anniversary on Friday and told Hindustan Times, “It seems just like yesterday,” adding, “Whenever it strikes my mind that he is not with us anymore, I feel extremely sorry and upset.”

Talking about the actor, she quipped, “He was a gentleman. In the show, we fought but also remained cordial. Outside of the show, we had been really good friends. I smile at times, thinking about how he used to pull my leg, flirt with me, and sing for me in that house. He took care of me when I got injured in the show.”

It would not be wrong to say that Sidharth’s fans and friends have kept his legacy alive. To which, Devoleena said, “I feel that is the real success. Not everyone gets this success. I hope Sidharth is at peace, wherever he is.”

For the unversed, he passed away at the age of 40, due to a heart attack. He is survived by his mother, Rita and two sisters. On his first death anniversary, his mother Rita Shukla, and his sisters, held a prayer meet with the Brahma Kumaris and several pictures from the event have surfaced online.

In 2008, Sidharth had made his acting debut with the TV show 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na' and later featured in 'Balika Vadhu'. He also starred in Karan Johar's 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' in which he played the role of Alia Bhatt's fiance Angad Bedi.