Saturday, Jul 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Denzel Washington To Receive Presidential Medal Of Freedom

Celebrated actor Denzel Washington's list of accolades keeps getting bigger. The latest addition to the list is the Presidential Medal of Freedom, reports 'Variety'.

Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington Google Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jul 2022 12:34 pm

Celebrated actor Denzel Washington's list of accolades keeps getting bigger. The latest addition to the list is the Presidential Medal of Freedom, reports 'Variety'.

President Joe Biden announced the 17 honourees on Friday. Presented annually, the medal recognises public figures who have made notable contributions to American society, culture, politics or world peace.

The awards are presented in a ceremony at the White House every July.

'Variety' notes that Washington is the only actor or entertainment figure recognised this year, although sports figures Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe are also among the medal winners.

Other honourees include religious figures Sister Simone Campbell and Father Alexander Karloutsos; political leaders Gabrielle Giffords and Alan Simpson; activists Fred Gray, Diane Nash and Ra�l Yzaguirre; former University of Texas at Brownsville President Julieta Garcia; healthcare worker Sandra Lindsay; Constitution Literacy and National Unity Project founder Khizr Khan; and US military leader Wilma Vaught, Steve Jobs, John McCain and Richard Trumka will be honoured posthumously.

The Medal of Freedom recipients will be feted on July 7, three days after the US Independence Day.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Denzel Washington Presidential Medal Steve Jobs Joe Biden Awards/Recognition
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Agnipath–Heavy Hammer Perhaps, But Defence Has No Margin For Bolshoi Ballet Anymore

Agnipath–Heavy Hammer Perhaps, But Defence Has No Margin For Bolshoi Ballet Anymore

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early