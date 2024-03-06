Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Blesses Upcoming Film On Epic Battle Of Naushera

The film will spotlight the leadership by Brigadier Mohammad Usman, Mahavir Chakra along with deeds of other soldiers such as Param Vir Chakra awardee Naik Jadunath Singh and a group of brave children known as Bal Sainiks, who helped in reclaiming the Indian territory after the raiders from Pakistan had intruded into Jammu and Kashmir.

Vikas Bahl said: “We are profoundly grateful to Rajnath Singh and the Indian Army for their unwavering support as we embark on this journey to capture on celluloid, the valour of our nation's heroes. It is our solemn duty and utmost privilege to undertake the responsibility of bringing their extraordinary tale to the silver screen.

“This film will stand as our heartfelt homage to the indomitable spirit and sacrifices of those who valiantly defended our motherland, inspiring generations to come."