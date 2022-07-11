Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Deepika Padukone Thanks 'Ma' Farah Khan For Spotting Her In Bangkok Hoarding

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who made her debut with 'Om Shanti Om' in 2007, has thanked Farah Khan, whom she referred to as 'ma', after the choreographer-filmmaker spotted her on a billboard in Bangkok.

Deepika Padukone Instagram

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 6:14 pm

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who made her debut with 'Om Shanti Om' in 2007, has thanked Farah Khan, whom she referred to as 'ma' after the choreographer-filmmaker spotted her on a billboard in Bangkok.

Farah is currently holidaying in Thailand with her family. She spotted Deepika on a hoarding at a mall in Bangkok.

She shared the image on her Instagram stories and captioned it: "Looking good baby!"

Deepika re-shared the post on her Instagram stories, thanking Farah Khan.

She wrote, "Thank you Ma, YOU had a faith in me when no one else did..."

Farah replied: "You were a star even then...so proud," followed by a red heart emoticon.

Earlier this year, Deepika became the first Indian brand ambassador for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan' and 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Art & Entertainment Deepika Padukone Farah Khan Hrithik Roshan Louis Vuitton Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan
