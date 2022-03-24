Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
Deepika Padukone Reacts to 'Everyone Loves Deepika' Dialogue In 'Dasvi' Trailer

Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi's trailer released on Wednesday, and has gone viral. One particular dialogue has the audience hooked and it is when Bachchan says, "Everyone loves Deepika." Actress Deepika Padukone reacted to the sweet gesture by sharing the trailer and a message on her Instagram.

Deepika Padukone

Updated: 24 Mar 2022 7:22 pm

Actress Deepika Padukone, who has impressed the worldwide audiences, got a bit of surprise when the trailer for Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Dasvi’ was released. She even thanked the team on her social media for it. 


Padukone has gained worldwide fan following and the team ‘Dasvi’ just got added to it. Yesterday, the film’s trailer was released and it has gone viral. However, one particular dialogue from the film is gaining the attention of the audiences. Abhishek Bachchan, is heard saying, “Everyone loves Deepika” in one scene. 


On her social media, Padukone, shared the film’s trailer and thanked the entire team for their love. She also wished them the very best. 

Padukone, who is all set to star in Pathan, has been making headlines for her relatable and impressive performance in her latest release, Geharaiyaan. 


Talking about Padukone’s work life, she has big projects coming up that includes Pathan, Fighter, Mahabharata, Project K, The Intern remake and another Hollywood project. 

