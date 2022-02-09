When asked if she had permission from husband and actor Ranveer Singh for the intimate scenes in ‘Gehraiyaan’, actress Deepika Padukone summed it up perfectly saying, “Yuck! It just feels so stupid.”

Filmmaker Shaun Batra’s ‘Gehraiyaan’ is being talked about because of its intimate scenes. The movie centres around the theme of modern complex relationships and infidelity. Singh was mentioned in the ensuing trolling. In an interview with the Bollywood Bubble, Padukone told that she doesn't read comments and that responding to regressive remarks is unnecessary.

"It's stupid that we're even reacting to it. I think, for us, that's the most important thing. I don't read comments. I'm pretty certain even he doesn't. And, I think. Yuck! It just feels so stupid," the actress added.

When asked about husband, Singh's reaction to ‘Gehraiyaan’, Padukone stated that he is "extremely proud" of the film that theyhave created, as well as "extremely proud of my performance." When the ‘Gehraiyaan’ trailer was released, Singh shared a still of Padukone from the film and praising her.

‘Gehraiyaan’ is co-produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, with Shakun Batra's Jouska Films. The film also stars actors Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa in addition to Padukone. The film will be available on Amazon Prime Videos beginning February 11.