Deepa Savargaonkar To Play Young Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Sushila Bua In TV Series

Discussing her character, Deepa said: "Vidhva, karma-kandi, shaatir, laalchi best describe Sushila Bua’s character. According to her, a person's self-interest and greed determine whether you like them or not. She is also very loud in every way -- in her demeanour, actions, and convictions. Sushila Bua’s character promises to create challenging situations in the Vajpayee house, especially for Atal (Vyom Thkkar) and Krishna Devi (Neha Joshi). It will bring a fresh angle to the storyline and add a lot of drama."