'Darkest 10 days': Zayn Ibad Khan Isolated Himself To Get Into Character For 'Gunaah' Shoot

Actor Zayn Ibad Khan, who plays Shiva in the streaming series 'Gunaah' has called his character a hopeless romantic, sharing how he has literally isolated himself and didn't use his phone for 10 days in order to portray the real emotions.

Zayn Ibad Khan
Zayn Ibad Khan Photo: Instagram
Actor Zayn Ibad Khan, who plays Shiva in the streaming series 'Gunaah' has called his character a hopeless romantic, sharing how he has literally isolated himself and didn't use his phone for 10 days in order to portray the real emotions.

Talking about similarities between him and his character, Zayn said: "I think Shiva is hopelessly romantic and I think I am also the same. He is a little selfless and I think I am also selfless when it comes to my loved ones. This has been one of the toughest characters that I have played in my life." Further delving into the preparations for the role, Zayn, who is also known for his work in 'Aashiqana' shared: "The emotional dilemma and the trauma that Shiva has been through was the toughest part for me. This is because if I am playing the character, I would need to do complete justice to him. So to portray these real emotions I literally isolated myself - I didn’t talk to my family, I didn’t use my phone, except for work purposes, for a good 10 days."

"We were doing all the emotional sequences in one go, so those 10 days were the darkest days of my life. I haven’t even met eyes with the people on set because it was so challenging and emotional. I was living Shiva's pain and feeling every ounce of it. I genuinely did not speak to anyone on set except when they said roll," he added. The show also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Surbhi Jyoti. Directed by Anil Senior and Anirudh Pathak as the show-runner, the series is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

