Talking about similarities between him and his character, Zayn said: "I think Shiva is hopelessly romantic and I think I am also the same. He is a little selfless and I think I am also selfless when it comes to my loved ones. This has been one of the toughest characters that I have played in my life." Further delving into the preparations for the role, Zayn, who is also known for his work in 'Aashiqana' shared: "The emotional dilemma and the trauma that Shiva has been through was the toughest part for me. This is because if I am playing the character, I would need to do complete justice to him. So to portray these real emotions I literally isolated myself - I didn’t talk to my family, I didn’t use my phone, except for work purposes, for a good 10 days."