Dan Steven, Jessica Henwick Join Cast Of Horror Movie 'Cuckoo'

Actors Dan Stevens and Jessica Henwick have boarded the cast of Neon horror feature "Cuckoo", led by "Euphoria" star Hunter Schafer.

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 2:23 pm

Actors Dan Stevens and Jessica Henwick have boarded the cast of Neon horror feature "Cuckoo", led by "Euphoria" star Hunter Schafer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two actors will feature in the movie, which also includes Gemma Chan, Marton Csokas, Greta Fernandez and Sofia Boutella.

Tilman Singer, known for his 2018 supernatural horror film debut "Luz", is writing and directing the upcoming movie.

The details of the film's plot have been kept under wraps.

Ken Kao and Josh Rosenbaum of Waypoint Entertainment are attached as producers along with Markus Halberschmidt and Maria Tsigka of Fiction Park, and Thor Bradwell.

Stevens was most recently featured in Starz series "Gaslit" and will next star in Warner Bros and Legendary’s upcoming "Godzilla vs. Kong" sequel.

Henwick's latest appearance was in Keanu Reeves-starrer "The Matrix: Resurrections" and she is currently awaiting the release of her Netflix movie "The Gray Man", directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. 

The actor will also be seen in "The Royal Hotel", co-starring Julia Garner, and Rian Johnson’s "Knives Out" sequel, "Glass Onion". 

[With Inputs From PTI]

