Critics Choice Awards Full Winners List: 'Ted Lasso' And 'The Power Of The Dog' Win Four Awards Each

At the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, Netflix’s ‘The Power Of The Dog’ won the Best Picture award. MGM’s Paul Thomas Anderson movie ‘Licorice Pizza’ won Best Comedy Feature. Jessica Chastain took Best Actress for Searchlight’s ‘The Eyes Of Tammy Faye’, and Will Smith followed with Best Actor for Warner Bros’ ‘King Richard’. Smith also won in the category at the BAFTA Awards.

‘Belfast’ won for Acting Ensemble, and the Focus Features pic’s actor Jude Hill also picked up the CCA for Young Actor/Actress. As reported by Deadline, in accepting the cast prize, star Jamie Dornan said, “As someone from Belfast, I cannot emphasize enough the importance of telling a story about a place people don’t have a really big idea about it. … without a politicized or military lens, seeing it through the eyes of family — something we can all relate to in Ukraine, families going through this hardship (sic).”

Actor Troy Kutser won the night’s first film award, Supporting Actor for Apple’s ‘CODA’, and actress Ariana DeBose then took Supporting Actress for ‘West Side Story’. Both of them also won BAFTA Awards.

‘The Power Of The Dog’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ led all films and TV shows with four wins each, and ‘Belfast’, ‘Dune’ and ‘Succession’ were next with three apiece. ‘West Side Story’, ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’, ‘No Time to Die’, ‘Mare of Easttown’, ‘Squid Game’ and ‘The White Lotus’ were the night’s only other double winners.

There were a couple of surprising winners for lead acting in a drama series: Lee Jung-jae won for Netflix’s streaming juggernaut ‘Squid Game’ and Melanie Linsky for Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets’.

‘The White Lotus’ stars Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge won the night’s first two awards — Supporting Actor and Actress in a Limited Series — for the HBO show.

The 2021 Critics Choice Awards generally aren’t considered a barometer of potential Oscar fortunes, with its more populist tendencies, but 'Nomadland' took the top film award last year and went on to score the Academy Award for Best Picture. Filmmaker Chloe Zhao snatched CCA trophies for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay as well.

Here is the entire winner's list from the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards:

FILM

BEST PICTURE: The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST DIRECTOR: Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR: Will Smith – King Richard (Warner Bros)

BEST ACTRESS: Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Searchlight)

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE: Belfast (Focus Features)

BEST COMEDY FEATURE: Licorice Pizza (MGM/UAR)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE: The Mitchells vs. the Machines (MGM/UAR)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: Drive My Car (Sideshow/Janus Films)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Ariana DeBose – West Side Story (Warner Bros)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Troy Kotsur – CODA (Apple Original Films)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Kenneth Branagh – Belfast (Focus Features)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS: Jude Hill – Belfast (Focus Features)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: Dune (Warner Bros)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN: Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune (Warner Bros)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN: Jenny Beavan – Cruella (Disney)

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP: The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Searchlight)

BEST EDITING: Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story (Warner Bros)

BEST SONG: No Time to Die, from No Time to Die (MGM/UAR)

BEST SCORE: Hans Zimmer – Dune (Warner Bros)

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES: Succession (HBO)

BEST COMEDY SERIES: Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST LIMITED SERIES: Mare of Easttown (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES: Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES: Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES: Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES: Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES: Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES: Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES: Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES: Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES: What If…? (Disney+)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES: Squid Game (Netflix)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Oslo (HBO)

BEST TALK SHOW: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL: Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)