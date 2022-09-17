4 Comedy Films To Kick Start A Weekend Laugh-A-Thon

To grab some popcorn, sit back on the couch and stream a comedy movie is as good as life gets. They always say laughter is the best medicine! So, why not treat yourself to a strong dose of comic genius?

Here are four of the funniest comedy films to watch this weekend:

'Fading Gigolo'

Woody Allen starring in a comedy is incentive enough for any cinephile to hit the play button, but this funny little gem also has the supremely talented John Turturro don the director’s hat, apart from featuring in the title role. Fading Gigolo is the story of Fioravante, a man who decides to solve his friend’s money troubles by joining the “oldest profession in the world”. What begins as a quick attempt to make a few bucks, translates into a crazy mess when the aspiring gigolo falls for a widow who is also desired by a local police officer. As a rollicking love triangle ensues, the laughs just get better and better. With a cast that also includes Modern Family star Sofia Vergara along with the scintillating Sharon Stone, this one is for fans of cheeky wit and intelligent banter.

‘Youth’

Sir Michael Caine, Harvey Keitel and the majestic snow-capped Alps, now that’s quite a delightful combo, isn’t it? Youth follows the journey of Fred (Caine) and Mick (Keitel), two old-time chums who are on a vacation up in the Swiss mountains. While Fred is a retired musician, Mick is a filmmaker on the verge of finishing a very important script, one he believes would be his “last great movie”. As the two lifelong pals witness changing times and observe their children’s complicated lives, Fred receives a royal offer he literally “can’t refuse”. Laden with warm moments and sweet laughs, this film will tickle its way into your heart.

‘The Personal History Of David Copperfield’

If adventure-filled comedies bring a smile to your face, this Charles Dicken adaptation is sure to win you over. Dev Patel stars in this whimsically lovable tale of David Copperfield, an exceptionally talented and wonderful human being who has been gifted with the power of incredible storytelling. As his skill takes him to great places, we discover the bittersweet childhood of an orphan and his unbelievable flight to fame. With positive vibes and a happy soul, this film is the perfect cosy watch to cheer your spirits.

‘Gringo’

Some folks are enticed by comedy that is dark and wicked, if you are a part of that club, then Gringo is just the film for you! Featuring stalwarts like Joel Edgerton and Charlize Theron, Gringo mixes black humour with thrilling action to deliver a knockout of comedy gold. The plot sees a seemingly harmless businessman getting entangled with dangerous drug lords, backstabbing partners and a lethal mercenary. Who is double-crossing whom in this madcap ride? Watch the film to laugh out loud at the zaniest and naughtiest of jokes.