Comedian Barry Cryer Passes Away At 86

The circumstances surrounding comedian Barry Cryer's death at the age of 86, including the cause of death, are still unknown.

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 10:26 pm

Barry Cryer, an English writer, comedian, and actor, died at the age of 86. Since his first appearance on BBC Radio 4's popular panel game 'I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue' in 1972 as a stalwart, had become a legendary comedian.

The circumstances of his death, including the cause, have yet to be revealed. The Leeds-born comedian was a prolific writer who collaborated with Bruce Forsyth, Bob Hope, Spike Milligan, and The Two Ronnies during his career.

The star, who was born in Leeds and was awarded an OBE in 2001 for services to comedy, and has been flooded with tributes on social media.

'Baz was just the loveliest guy: funny and generous,' wrote close friend, actor, broadcaster, writer, and former politician Gyles Brandreth, on Twitter today.

'He had worked with everyone, and everyone he worked with liked him.'

“I shall miss his happy company so much - & his regular phone calls: he gave you a gem of a joke with each one.”

Mark Gattis, an actor, comedian, screenwriter, and director, also paid tribute, writing: "Barry Cryer was the real deal." An incredibly funny man who collaborated with - and wrote for - comedy's titans. 'However, whatever was new and original piqued his interest and delighted him.' Kind, encouraging, and generous, and a one-of-a-kind individual. Cheeky, I'll miss you."

Cryer began his career as a variety performer while performing in a university revue. He was born in Leeds in 1935. May his soul rest in peace.

