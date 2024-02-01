Cole Sprouse Reveals That His Memories Of Filming 'The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody' Are A 'Big Blur'

While we all remember Disney Channel’s ‘The Suite Life of Zack & Cody,’ one of the show’s cast members admits to not having many memories of the show. Cole Sprouse, who played the titular role of Cody Martin, starred in the show alongside his twin brother Dylan Sprouse.
Cody Martin aka Cole Sprouse has made a shocking confession related to his experience shooting one of Disney's most-loved shows, 'The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody.'
In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 31-year-old star confessed that his experience on the show is a “big blur,” when asked about comments made by former co-star Kim Rhodes.
On a podcast appearance in November 2023, Rhodes, who played the on-screen mother of the twins, took a trip down memory lane and narrated an incident which included Dylan. She said, “One of my favourite memories is Dylan had a line that was a fat joke, and he kept skipping over it,” she said on the ‘Back to the Best’ podcast. “(Dylan) goes, ‘I would not disrespect any woman that way, let alone this woman. You write something funny and I'll say it.’”
The ‘Riverdale’ actor said that it was really “nice of her to say” that, adding that he doesn’t remember any specific experiences from the show.
“If I’m being fully honest, when you shoot that many episodes of a show, they kind of all blend together as one big amorphous memory,” he told Entertainment Tonight, adding, “I don’t really remember too much of that period.”
“The specific details are kind of lost. It was a different time,” he continued of the series, which initially aired from 2005 to 2008 before undergoing a reboot as ‘The Suite Life on Deck,’ concluding its run on May 6, 2011.
Despite struggling with memory lapses, the actor disclosed that he stays in touch with his co-stars from the Disney show, which also include Brenda Song, Ashley Tisdale, Alyson Stoner, and others, till date. “I think when you spend eight years with a crew inside a sound-stage, it’s kind of inevitable you guys become a little bit of a family,” he remarked.
Cole Sprouse will next be seen in the upcoming horror-comedy film ‘Lisa Frankenstein.’