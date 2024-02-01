Cole Sprouse Reveals That His Memories Of Filming 'The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody' Are A 'Big Blur'

On a podcast appearance in November 2023, Rhodes, who played the on-screen mother of the twins, took a trip down memory lane and narrated an incident which included Dylan. She said, “One of my favourite memories is Dylan had a line that was a fat joke, and he kept skipping over it,” she said on the ‘Back to the Best’ podcast. “(Dylan) goes, ‘I would not disrespect any woman that way, let alone this woman. You write something funny and I'll say it.’”