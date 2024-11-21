CMA Awards 2024: Dazzling Red-Carpet Appearances, Biggest Wins, Star-Studded Performances And More

Lainey Wilson, left, and Patrick Tracy accept the award for music video of the year for "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" during the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Cody Johnson poses in the press room with award for album of the year during the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Presenter Jeff Bridges accepts the award for entertainer of the year on behalf of Morgan Wallen during the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Chris Stapleton , left, and Morgane Stapleton perform during the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Dan Wilson, center, and Chris Stapleton accept the award for song of the year for "White Horse" during the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Riley Green, left, and Ella Langley pose with their award for "Musical Event of the Year" in the press room during the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Lainey Wilson accepts the award for female vocalist of the year during the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Megan Moroney poses with the award for new artist of the year in the press room during the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Eric Church performs "Darkest Hour" during the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Ronnie Dunn, left, and Kix Brooks of the duo Brooks & Dunn pose with the award for vocal duo of the year in the press room during the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Lainey Wilson performs a medley during a lifetime achievement award tribute to George Strait during the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Bailey Zimmerman performs during the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Brad Tursi, from left, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, and Geoff Sprung, of musical group Old Dominion, pose in the press room with the award for vocal group of the year during the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Charlie Worsham accepts the award for musician of the year during the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kacey Musgraves attends the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
TJ Osborne, left, and John Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, arrive at the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Abby Smyers, from left, Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney and Hannah Mooney arrives at the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Chase Stokes, left, and Kelsea Ballerini arrive at the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Angie K arrives at the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Dasha arrives at the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Ashley McBryde arrives at the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Alana Springsteen arrives at the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Krista Slaubaugh, left, and Kendra Slaubaugh, of sister duo Tigirlily Gold, arrive at the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Trea Swindle, from left, Danica Hart and Devynn Hart, of musical group Chapel Hart, arrive at the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Blanco Brown arrives at the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.