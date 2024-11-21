Art & Entertainment

CMA Awards 2024: Dazzling Red-Carpet Appearances, Biggest Wins, Star-Studded Performances And More

The 58th Annual CMA Awards took place on Wednesday night, November 20, from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Luke Bryan and former NFL star Peyton Manning hosted the star-studded ceremony. Music superstar Lainey Wilson joined as cohost. Morgan Wallen earned the maximum nominations with seven, followed by Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton with five.