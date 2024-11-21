Art & Entertainment

CMA Awards 2024: Dazzling Red-Carpet Appearances, Biggest Wins, Star-Studded Performances And More

The 58th Annual CMA Awards took place on Wednesday night, November 20, from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Luke Bryan and former NFL star Peyton Manning hosted the star-studded ceremony. Music superstar Lainey Wilson joined as cohost. Morgan Wallen earned the maximum nominations with seven, followed by Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton with five. 

58th Annual CMA Awards photos_Lainey Wilson and Patrick Tracy
CMA Awards 2024: Lainey Wilson and Patrick Tracy | Photo: AP/George Walker IV

Lainey Wilson, left, and Patrick Tracy accept the award for music video of the year for "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" during the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

2/25
58th Annual CMA Awards photos_Cody Johnson
CMA Awards 2024: Cody Johnson | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Cody Johnson poses in the press room with award for album of the year during the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

3/25
58th Annual CMA Awards photos_Jeff Bridges
CMA Awards 2024: Jeff Bridges | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
Presenter Jeff Bridges accepts the award for entertainer of the year on behalf of Morgan Wallen during the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

4/25
58th Annual CMA Awards photos_Chris Stapleton
CMA Awards 2024: Chris Stapleton | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
Chris Stapleton , left, and Morgane Stapleton perform during the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

5/25
58th Annual CMA Awards photos_Dan Wilson and Chris Stapleton
CMA Awards 2024: Dan Wilson and Chris Stapleton | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
Dan Wilson, center, and Chris Stapleton accept the award for song of the year for "White Horse" during the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

6/25
58th Annual CMA Awards photos_Riley Green and Ella Langley
CMA Awards 2024: Riley Green and Ella Langley | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Riley Green, left, and Ella Langley pose with their award for "Musical Event of the Year" in the press room during the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

7/25
58th Annual CMA Awards photos_Lainey Wilson
CMA Awards 2024: Lainey Wilson | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
Lainey Wilson accepts the award for female vocalist of the year during the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

8/25
58th Annual CMA Awards photos_Megan Moroney
CMA Awards 2024: Megan Moroney | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Megan Moroney poses with the award for new artist of the year in the press room during the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

9/25
58th Annual CMA Awards photos_Eric Church
CMA Awards 2024: Eric Church | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
Eric Church performs "Darkest Hour" during the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

10/25
58th Annual CMA Awards photos_Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks
CMA Awards 2024: Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Ronnie Dunn, left, and Kix Brooks of the duo Brooks & Dunn pose with the award for vocal duo of the year in the press room during the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

11/25
58th Annual CMA Awards photos_Lainey Wilson
CMA Awards 2024: Lainey Wilson | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
Lainey Wilson performs a medley during a lifetime achievement award tribute to George Strait during the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

12/25
58th Annual CMA Awards photos_Bailey Zimmerman
CMA Awards 2024: Bailey Zimmerman | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
Bailey Zimmerman performs during the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

13/25
58th Annual CMA Awards photos_Brad Tursi, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, and Geoff Sprung
CMA Awards 2024: Brad Tursi, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, and Geoff Sprung | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Brad Tursi, from left, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, and Geoff Sprung, of musical group Old Dominion, pose in the press room with the award for vocal group of the year during the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

14/25
58th Annual CMA Awards photos_Charlie Worsham
CMA Awards 2024: Charlie Worsham | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
Charlie Worsham accepts the award for musician of the year during the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

15/25
58th Annual CMA Awards photos_Kacey Musgraves
CMA Awards 2024: Kacey Musgraves | Photo: AP/George Walker IV
Kacey Musgraves attends the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

16/25
58th Annual CMA Awards photos_TJ Osborne and John Osborne
CMA Awards 2024: TJ Osborne and John Osborne | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
TJ Osborne, left, and John Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, arrive at the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

17/25
58th Annual CMA Awards photos_ Abby Smyers, Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney and Hannah Mooney
CMA Awards 2024: Abby Smyers, Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney and Hannah Mooney | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Abby Smyers, from left, Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney and Hannah Mooney arrives at the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

18/25
58th Annual CMA Awards photos_Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini
CMA Awards 2024: Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Chase Stokes, left, and Kelsea Ballerini arrive at the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

19/25
58th Annual CMA Awards photos_Angie K
CMA Awards 2024: Angie K | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Angie K arrives at the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

20/25
58th Annual CMA Awards photos_ Dasha
CMA Awards 2024: Dasha | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Dasha arrives at the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

21/25
58th Annual CMA Awards photos_ Ashley McBryde
CMA Awards 2024: Ashley McBryde | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Ashley McBryde arrives at the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

22/25
58th Annual CMA Awards photos_Alana Springsteen
CMA Awards 2024: Alana Springsteen | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Alana Springsteen arrives at the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

23/25
58th Annual CMA Awards photos_Krista Slaubaugh
CMA Awards 2024: Krista Slaubaugh | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Krista Slaubaugh, left, and Kendra Slaubaugh, of sister duo Tigirlily Gold, arrive at the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

24/25
58th Annual CMA Awards photos_Trea Swindle, Danica Hart and Devynn Hart
CMA Awards 2024: Trea Swindle, Danica Hart and Devynn Hart | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Trea Swindle, from left, Danica Hart and Devynn Hart, of musical group Chapel Hart, arrive at the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

25/25
58th Annual CMA Awards photos_Blanco Brown
CMA Awards 2024: Blanco Brown | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Blanco Brown arrives at the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

