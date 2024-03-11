Cillian Murphy, The Irishman Who Finally Took The Oscar Home

Vocal about numerous issues, including abortion reforms, rights of the homeless and the MeToo movement, Murphy likes staying away from the Hollywood hustle, with his wife Yvonne McGuinness and his two children, his craft, his music, and the seaside platitude of his Wi-Fi-less South Dublin home. "It’s kind of an Irish story to move away, do your thing and come home; that seems a common narrative for Irish people," he said in an interview with an Irish publication. The scale of Oppenheimer is an actor's dream, often an intimidating one, but for Murphy, it was a challenge that his trajectory weaved for him. A more than deserved shot at glory.

As Nolan wrote on the opening page of the Oppenheimer script~"Dearest Cillian, finally a chance to see you lead..."