Chunky Panday Reveals He Has Seen Some Producers Who Resemble His Character In 'Industry'

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), the series revolves around the life of Aayush Verma (Gagan Arora), a young and ambitious screenwriter, as he tries to make his mark in the ever-changing film industry. It also stars Guneet Monga, Ankita Goraya, Kunal Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Amit Masurkar, Suparn Verma, Sunit Roy, Sumit Arora and Prosit Roy in pivotal roles. 'Industry' is streaming on Amazon miniTV. Chunky started his acting career with the 1987 multi-starrer film ‘Aag Hi Aag’. His second successful film was ‘Paap Ki Duniya’ with Sunny Deol. From 1987 to 1993, he has appeared in many multi-hero films. He has been a part of movies like ‘Tezaab’, ‘Kohraam’, ‘Lootere’, ‘Teesra Kaun’, ‘Housefull’, and ‘Liger’, among several others.