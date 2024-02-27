Chad Colvin of TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent shared a statement on Facebook the same day, confirming the news of his demise. “We can confirm that our dear friend and client, Chris Gauthier, passed away on Friday morning, February 23, at the age of 48,” the statement reads. It continued, “Chris shared his talents with so many of us both on television and in film. His loss is felt not just by his fans but by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally. On behalf of his family, we do ask for privacy during this time so that they are able to grieve properly.”