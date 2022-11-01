Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Chiranjeevi Treats British Deputy High Commissioner To Telugu Delicacies

Megastar Chiranjeevi treated new British Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen to some traditional Telugu delicacies.

Chiranjeevi with the British Deputy High Commissioner
Chiranjeevi with the British Deputy High Commissioner Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 5:51 pm

Megastar Chiranjeevi treated new British Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owen to some traditional Telugu delicacies when the latter called on him to discuss the collaboration between the UK and the thriving Telugu film industry. 

Soon after, Chiranjeevi responded in Twitter. 

The British Deputy High Commissioner responded to this tweet of Chiranjeevi's saying, "Thank you for hosting me in your beautiful home and introducing me to home made steamed dosa and avakaya. It was a special evening I will remember for a long time, and I look forward to meeting you at one of your blood donation centres."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Chiranjeevi Gareth Wynn Owen Telugu Delicacies British Deputy High Commissioner Telugu Film Industry Chennai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022

JFC Beat NEU To Win First Match Of ISL 2022

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It