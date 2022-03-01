Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022
Bholaa Shankar First Look: Chiranjeevi's Rugged Avatar Gets Thumbs Up From Fans

In 'Bholaa Shankar' national award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh will play Chiranjeevi's sister, while Tamannaah Bhatia will play the leading heroine opposite Chiranjeevi. 

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi Instagram

Updated: 01 Mar 2022 12:14 pm

The makers of Telugu actor Chiranjeevi's 'Bholaa Shankar' recently unveiled the film's first look poster to commemorate the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Because the title suggests Lord Shiva, the release of the first look was timed to coincide with Maha Shivratri. In the action-drama, Chiranjeevi will play Shankar, the titular character.

Have a look at the poster of the film:

Chiranjeevi is shown sitting in style on the bumper of a vehicle in the poster. The chain he is holding in his hand is adorned with a Shiva's Trident. The poster looks intriguing and fans are excited to see Chiranjeevi back on the big screen.

In the film, national award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh will play Chiranjeevi's sister, while Tamannaah Bhatia will play the leading heroine opposite Chiranjeevi. 

The film's soundtrack was composed by Mahati Swara, while the cinematography was handled by Dudley. In the meanwhile, Marthand K Venkatesh is in charge of editing.

After the poster was released fans couldn't control their excitement and took to Twitter to share the poster of the film, have a look at some of the tweets shared by fans:

The storyline for 'Bhola Shankar' was written by Satyanand, and the dialogues were written by Thirupathi Mamidala. Chiranjeevi's next film is set to hit theatres later this year.

Koratala Siva's 'Acharya' is one of Chiranjeevi's other projects. The actor will once again play the title role with Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal. 'Acharya,' backed by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company, will hit theatres on April 29. Chiranjeevi is also planning to release Mohan Raja's 'Godfather' in 2022.

