Chiranjeevi's 'Mega154' Unit Shoots Heavy Action Sequence

‘Mega154’ Poster
‘Mega154’ Poster Telugu360

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 12:29 pm

The unit of director Bobby's (K. S. Ravindra) eagerly-awaited action entertainer, tentatively titled 'Mega154' and featuring actors Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja in the lead, is in the process of shooting a significant action sequence. 

Sources close to the unit said that the shooting of the film is proceeding at a brisk pace in Hyderabad and that the team is focussing on canning the heavy action sequence. 

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja will be seen playing a powerful and lengthy role in this film, the title teaser of which is to be released on October 24 for Deepavali. The film has been scheduled to hit screens for Sankranti in 2023 and works are progressing as per the schedule. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has scored music for this project.

Shruti Haasan is playing the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi in the movie billed to be a mass-action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients.

Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar are producing the film, while G.K Mohan is the co-producer. A top-notch technical team is associated with the project, while several notable actors are part of it.

'Mega154' has cinematography by Arthur A. Wilson. Niranjan Devaramane is the editor and Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

While the story and dialogues were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K. Chakravarthy Reddy have penned the screenplay. The writing department also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

