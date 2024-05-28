Chiranjeevi Demands Bharat Ratna For NTR On His 101th Birth Anniversary: He Is An Eternal Example For Future Generations

Chiranjeevi, on the occasion of his 101st birth anniversary, paid a tribute to former Telugu superstar and CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao. He took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a throwback picture with the Telugu icon, demanding from the central government to honour NTR with Bharat Ratna. He further mentioned how NTR still remains to be a hero among the masses of the two Telugu states
Chiranjeevi wrote, “The fame of some is immortal. He is an eternal example for future generations. Remembering Nandamuri Tarak Rama Rao today. I think the Bharat Ratna award is a fitting tribute to his services in public life. I hope that the central government will heed this long-standing wish of the Telugu people (sic).”
For those caught unaware, NT Rama Rao served as CM of Andhra Pradesh for seven years in three terms, after having started his career as an actor. He is one among many politicians with a cinema background, including MG Ramachandran, J Jayalalithaa, and Karunanidhi in Tamil Nadu. NTR had acted in more than 300 films, and won multiple National Awards. He passed away in 1996 at his residence in Hyderabad due to a heart attack aged 72.
Interestingly, this year, the government honoured Chiranjeevi with the Padma Vibhushan – the second-highest civilian award in India. Coming to Jr NTR, he visited the grave of his grandfather and paid tribute to the Telugu icon. He was joined by his half-brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The actor is currently busy with the production of ‘Devara: Part 1’.