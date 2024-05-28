Chiranjeevi Demands Bharat Ratna For NTR On His 101th Birth Anniversary: He Is An Eternal Example For Future Generations

For those caught unaware, NT Rama Rao served as CM of Andhra Pradesh for seven years in three terms, after having started his career as an actor. He is one among many politicians with a cinema background, including MG Ramachandran, J Jayalalithaa, and Karunanidhi in Tamil Nadu. NTR had acted in more than 300 films, and won multiple National Awards. He passed away in 1996 at his residence in Hyderabad due to a heart attack aged 72.