Children’s Day Special: 4 Sudha Murty Audiobooks That Every Kid Must Listen To

Traverse into the magical world of fairy tales and stories and spend quality screen-free family time with your kids this Children’s Day. The entire nation is celebrating Children’s Day today, and every kid must listen to on Audible these enchanting and oh-so-imaginative audiobooks written by the popular novelist Sudha Murty.

How The Sea Became Salty

Written by Sudha Murty; Narrated by: Neha Faraz, Sumit Kritarth

Was seawater sweet and drinkable a long time ago? Yes, says Sudha Murty in this interesting audiobook in which she narrates the remarkable story of seawater turning salty. If you are new to the world of stories by Sudha Murty, this is the best one to start with.

Grandma’s Bag Of Stories

Written by Sudha Murty; Narrated by Poonam Srivastav

This is a best-selling audiobook with a bunch of stories narrated in simple and lucid language with morals for young listeners. Ideal for young children and those who are 5+ in age, these stories provide an enriching listening experience.

Grandparents’ Bag Of Stories

Written by Sudha Murty; Narrated by Poonam Srivastav

Set in the initial days of the pandemic when the nationwide lockdown was announced, Ajja and Ajji welcome their grandchildren and Kamlu Ajji into their house. They transform the lockdown period into a memorable time for the children by engaging them in activities and letting them explore the world of stories of goddesses, kings, princesses, serpents, magical beanstalks, thieves, kingdoms, and palaces, among others. In this audiobook, Sudha Murty brings a collection of immortal tales for listeners to seek comfort and find the magic in sharing and caring for others.

How The Onion Got Its Layers

Written by Sudha Murty; Narrated by Neha Karen, Sagarika Shazneen, Shalini Vikrant

Have you ever wondered why your mom cries when she cuts an onion? Surprisingly, there is an interesting story behind it! Listen to Sudha Murty narrate the story behind onions having so many layers and why we cry when we cut one, in her usual style of inimitable wit and simplicity.