Chhavi Mittal Pens A Heartfelt Note Post Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Television actress Chhavi Mittal has often talked about body positivity and fitness, and her social media posts are inspirations to many. However, the fans were shocked when the actress posted on Instagram that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Mittal took to her social media on April 20, and penned a note mentioning how hard it is. She also mentioned that she attended a meeting right after her biopsy was done.

She initially opened up about the diagnosis on April 16, and since then she had an influx of wishes for speedy recovery. She recently posted a picture with a beautiful smile, and a small tape is seen inside her shirt. Mittal told that it was from her biopsy. She then went on to talk about her struggle. She said that even though she cries today she will face her surgery on April 25 with full might.

Check out the post below:

Previously, Mittal wrote a powerful message about breast cancer. She captioned it as the ‘appreciation post for breasts’.

Mittal has worked in many shows like ‘Teen Bahuraaniyaan’, ‘Naaginn’, ‘Tumhari Disha’, ‘Viraasat’, ‘Krishnadasi’ and more. She is also the co-founder of a digital production company ‘Shitty Ideas Trending’ with her husband, Mohit Hussein.