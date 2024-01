Music legend Cher has been denied putting her son in a conservatorship once again despite airing her concerns.

The iconic singer, 77, told courts she believed it would be best for her son, but he was against the suggestion, reports Mirror.co.uk.

And now, it appears a judge has once again sided with son Elijah Allman and rejected Cher's request to lock him down. Elijah appeared at a temporary appointment hearing on Monday, and didn't look impressed by the situation.