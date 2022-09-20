Check Out Pictures From Tara Sutaria's Paris Vacation With Boyfriend Aadar Jain

Tara Sutaria confirmed her relationship with Aadar Jain with an Instagram post on his birthday in 2020. Sharing a picture with him, she wrote, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours!" and Aadar had reacted by writing "I love you" in the comments section. Since then, they are often spotted together and the actress is part of the Kapoor-Jain family get togethers.

Now, the two lovebirds are holidaying in Paris and the actress has been giving glimpses of the same. In a recent picture, Tara can be seen posing while sitting on the stairs with a building in the background. In a black crop top with green cargo jeans and black boots, Tara looked stunning. She captioned her post with multiple emojis (black heart, cloud, wine, leaf, cheese and France flag).

Soon her fans commented, “You are looking so gorgeous.” Another one wrote, “Beautiful mam.”

Aadar too shared a picture of himself from the holiday.

Meanwhile, Alekha Advani shared a picture with the two of them and called herself, “Always the third wheel.”

For those caught unaware, Aadar Jain is the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain and grandson of Raj Kapoor. After making his acting debut with Yash Raj Film's ‘Qaidi Band’ in 2017, he was seen in Amazon Prime Video film ‘Hello Charlie’ in April 2021.

Tara, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Ek Villain Returns’, which starred her opposite Arjun Kapoor, and co-starred Disha Patani and John Abraham.