Friday, May 20, 2022
Aadhi Pinisetty And Nikki Galrani Tie The Knot

On May 18, Nikki Galrani married Aadhi Pinisetty. Take a look at their wedding images and videos.

Nikki Galrani and Aadhi Pinisetty

Updated: 20 May 2022 10:58 am

Telugu actor Aadhi Pinisettty and actress Nikki Galrani, married in a traditional ceremony on Wednesday, May 18, after years of romance. Nikki looked lovely in her wedding outfit, which included matching jewelry and a golden silk saree. Aadhi, on the other hand, wore a golden kurta with mundu. 

Their wedding ceremony was held in a private gathering with only their close friends and family members. Nani and Sundeep Kishan, both Telugu actors, were seen at the wedding, which was followed by an evening reception.

The bride donned a light-green gown for the reception, while the groom wore a white pantsuit.

Wedding pictures have now become viral on social media. Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani are seen dancing to the hit tune 'Aaluma Doluma' from Ajith Kumar's Vedalam, in a video from the Haldi ceremony.

According to reports by IBT, Seven years ago, on the sets of 'Malupu', the now-newlyweds met each other for the first time. They grew to become good friends and that friendship gradually developed into a relationship. They collaborated once more in the Tamil film Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka. And in March, they got engaged.

Aadhi is the son of filmmaker Ravi Raja Pinisetty, who has directed over 50 movies. Pinisetty made his debut in 2006 with the Teja-directed Oka V Chitram. He is now working on Clap and The Warrior, among other projects. Nikki Galrani made her acting debut in the Malayalam flick 1983. She went on to work in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada movies after that. Her successful films include Darling, Vellimonga, Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran, and Kalakalappu 2.

