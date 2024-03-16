Currently, ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 is in production. The filming is taking place in various parts of Thailand such as Bangkok and the Koh Samui and Phuket Islands. It is said that the third season will revolve around a new set of guests who arrive at the White Lotus property. The guests will include a patriarch, a female corporate executive, an actress, a couple of mothers, a country club wife, a misfit, and a yogi.