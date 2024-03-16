‘The White Lotus’ is set to return to HBO with a third season. As Season 3 is in the works, a latest report reveals that another recasting has taken place. Reportedly, Charlotte Le Bon has joined the show. She will be replacing Francesca Corney. The show took this decision because “the producers felt they needed someone who played older.”
According to a report published by Deadline, there isn’t much information available on the character that Charlotte Le Bon will be playing in 'The White Lotus.' The details are kept under wraps. HBO has not commented on the development as of now. Previously, Le Bon voiced the character of Joy in the French and Quebec French dubs of ‘Inside Out.’
This is the second recasting that has been done on the show. Previously, HBO parted ways with Miloš Biković. The Serbian actor voiced his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin. The actor was replaced by Bulgarian actor Julian Kostov.
Currently, ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 is in production. The filming is taking place in various parts of Thailand such as Bangkok and the Koh Samui and Phuket Islands. It is said that the third season will revolve around a new set of guests who arrive at the White Lotus property. The guests will include a patriarch, a female corporate executive, an actress, a couple of mothers, a country club wife, a misfit, and a yogi.
The cast of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 includes Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, Scott Glenn, Natasha Rothwell, Aimee Lou Wood, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jason Isaacs, Christian Friedel, and others. The show has been created, written, and directed by Mike White. Additionally, HBO has partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand for the show.