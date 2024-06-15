'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan's Mom Turns Emotional After Watching The Film; Gives Him Warm Hug

Actor Kartik Aaryan's biggest movie of the year, 'Chandu Champion' that hit the theatres on June 14, has been receiving an overwhelming response from all across the nation. Kartik's performance as Murikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic Gold Medallist, has been lauded by critics and audiences. After watching the film, Kartik's mom, Mala Tiwari, turned emotional. A video of her with Kartik from a theatre has gone viral on social media.
Kartik's mother watched 'Chandu Champion' at a special screening and after watching it, she turned emotional and gave her son a tight hug. Kartik also smiled and hugged her back. It was indeed a touching moment.
Sharing the priceless moment on his Instagram handle, Kartik wrote, "Nothing makes me feel more like a Champion than when you are proud of me (sic)."
Kartik's family has always been with him to support the actor. Earlier, during the film's trailer launch in Gwalior, Kartik's father Manish Tiwari accompanied him to the event and joined him on the stage. Kartik sharing the video wrote, "Just this moment with my Champion''.
On the day of 'Chandu Champion's release, Kartik penned a heartwarming note and shared a picture of hugging director Kabir Khan. He wrote, "This Champion is now yours. These claps These Standing Ovations are making me so emotional and proud of this entire journey (sic)."
He added, "This movie is more than just a story for me, it’s a journey that changed my perspective about life! I’m so grateful to @kabirkhankk sir and #SajidNadiadwala sir for choosing me to be their champion, and it’s my greatest honor to have portrayed the role of a real-life hero Murlikant sir, I’ll forever be indebted to you. Ye movie, har uss Chandu keliye jo Champion banna chahta hai, har uss Chandu keliye jo Champion ban sakta hai (This movie if for every Chandu who wants to become a Champion) #ChanduChampion in theatres now!! (sic)."
Have you watched 'Chandu Champion' yet? Do let us know your review.