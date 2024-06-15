Art & Entertainment

'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan's Mom Turns Emotional After Watching The Film; Gives Him Warm Hug

Kartik's mother watched 'Chandu Champion' at a special screening and after watching it, she turned emotional and gave her son a tight hug.

Instagram
Kartik Aaryan's mother at 'Chandu Champion' screening Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Kartik Aaryan's biggest movie of the year, 'Chandu Champion' that hit the theatres on June 14, has been receiving an overwhelming response from all across the nation. Kartik's performance as Murikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic Gold Medallist, has been lauded by critics and audiences. After watching the film, Kartik's mom, Mala Tiwari, turned emotional. A video of her with Kartik from a theatre has gone viral on social media.

Kartik's mother watched 'Chandu Champion' at a special screening and after watching it, she turned emotional and gave her son a tight hug. Kartik also smiled and hugged her back. It was indeed a touching moment.

Sharing the priceless moment on his Instagram handle, Kartik wrote, "Nothing makes me feel more like a Champion than when you are proud of me (sic)."

Kartik's family has always been with him to support the actor. Earlier, during the film's trailer launch in Gwalior, Kartik's father Manish Tiwari accompanied him to the event and joined him on the stage. Kartik sharing the video wrote, "Just this moment with my Champion''.

On the day of 'Chandu Champion's release, Kartik penned a heartwarming note and shared a picture of hugging director Kabir Khan. He wrote, "This Champion is now yours. These claps These Standing Ovations are making me so emotional and proud of this entire journey (sic)."

He added, "This movie is more than just a story for me, it’s a journey that changed my perspective about life! I’m so grateful to @kabirkhankk sir and #SajidNadiadwala sir for choosing me to be their champion, and it’s my greatest honor to have portrayed the role of a real-life hero Murlikant sir, I’ll forever be indebted to you. Ye movie, har uss Chandu keliye jo Champion banna chahta hai, har uss Chandu keliye jo Champion ban sakta hai (This movie if for every Chandu who wants to become a Champion) #ChanduChampion in theatres now!! (sic)."

Have you watched 'Chandu Champion' yet? Do let us know your review.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: 8 Naxals, 1 Army Jawan Killed In Gunfire In Chhattisgarh's Abujhmarh
  2. Excise Policy Case: Delhi HC Orders Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita To Take Down Recordings Of Court Proceedings
  3. BJP Cannot Function Without RSS’s Support: Ratan Sharda
  4. G7 Summit: PM Modi Thanks Italy PM Meloni's Govt, Leaders Create Another 'Melodi' Moment
  5. Hazaribagh Harmony: Ram Navami Flags Crafted by Muslims
Entertainment News
  1. 'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan's Mom Turns Emotional After Watching The Film; Gives Him Warm Hug
  2. Saba Azad Reveals Losing Out Jobs Because Of Her Relationship With Hrithik Roshan, Calls Out Industry For Being 'Patriarchal'
  3. 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' Actress Pashmina Roshan Recalls Being Depressed In The Past: Used To Just Sleep
  4. 'Kannappa' Teaser: Akshay Kumar Plays The Role Of Lord Shiva In This Vishnu Manchu Starrer
  5. Raveena Tandon Sends Rs 100 Crore Defamation Notice To Man For Sharing Road Rage Video And Alleging She Was Drunk
Sports News
  1. USA Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup: United States In, Pakistan Out As Match Called Off - In Pics
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Sumit Nagal To Take Court For Perugia Challengers Semi-Finals
  3. Mavericks 122-84 Celtics, NBA Finals: Dallas Roll Past Boston To Avoid Sweep
  4. New Zealand Vs Uganda Match Report, T20 World Cup: Kiwis Earn Big Consolation Win
  5. Copa America 2024 Preview: Mexico March For Fresh Start With New Players In Absence Of Stars
World News
  1. Kate Middleton's Latest Pic Makes Netizens Suspicious Again: 'Unnatural, Fake AI'
  2. G7 Summit: PM Modi Thanks Italy PM Meloni's Govt, Leaders Create Another 'Melodi' Moment
  3. Why Is Juneteenth Important For Americans? Why Is It Celebrated As Freedom Day Or Emancipation Day?
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa Returns As South Africa's President For 2nd Term, Nation To Get Its First Coalition Govt
  5. Pope Francis Meets Over 100 Comedians At Vatican: 'You Also Make God Smile'
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News, June 14 Highlights: PM Modi Invites Pope Francis To India, Meets Italian PM Meloni At G7 Summit
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!