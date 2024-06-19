Art & Entertainment

'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Sports Biopic Witnesses A Dip

'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan starrer saw a drop in its collections on day 5.

Kartik Aaryan, Chandu Champion
'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 5 Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Chandu Champion' which hit the theatres on June 14, saw a drop in its collections on the fifth day of its release. According to Sacnilk.com, the sports biopic earned only Rs 3.25 crore on day 5. On day 1, it collected Rs 4.75c crore, on day 2, it saw a growth as it minted Rs 7 crore. On the first Sunday, the Kartik Aaryan starrer witnessed a substantial growth of Rs 9.75 crore, and on day 4, the film pocketed Rs 5 crore. So, the five-day box office collection of 'Chandu Champion' stands at Rs 29.75 crore.

'Chandu Champion' had an overall 13.86% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday. Night shows had the highest attendance of 21.15%, evening shows witnessed 15.13%, afternoon shows had 12.65% and morning shows had an occupancy of 6.52%.

However, the film's team claim that 'Chandu Champion' has made a total collection of 33.72 crore.

'Chandu Champion' will face a tough competition with Prabhas starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' that is releasing worldwide on June 27.

Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 4
'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 4 Photo: Instagram
info_icon

In an interview with Times Now, director Kabir Khan opened up about the low opening of 'Chandu Champion' at the box office. He said, ''The slow start did throw us off balance. But luckily, the word-of-mouth was positive. Let's see how it goes from here. Nowadays, it's hard to predict anything about the box office. We made a film which we thought would be liked by the audience. I am glad the audience ratio is increasing. These are tough times. We should be grateful for whatever attention the audience gives us."

Kartik has got rave reviews for his portrayal of India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. The movie also starred Vijay Raaz, Sonali Kulkarni, Rajpal Yadav, Yashpal Sharma, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles. Shreyas Talpade had a special appearance. It has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan under their banners Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: US Lawmakers Meet Dalai Lama In HP; June Rain Below Average
  2. PM Modi Inaugurates New Campus Of Nalanda University In Bihar | Top Points
  3. US Lawmakers Meet Dalai Lama In Himachal, China Wars Biden Against Signing Tibet Policy Bill
  4. Outlook's Next Issue: Return Of The Coalition
  5. Lost In The Rat Race: How NEET Exam Controversy Shatters Dreams Of Medical Aspirants
Entertainment News
  1. Alia Bhatt Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Is 'Specific' About Daughter Raha's Fashion Choices
  2. Inside Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul's First Wedding Anniversary Celebration With Candlelight Dinner; See Unseen Pics
  3. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple To Reportedly Host Their Haldi Ceremony On June 20
  4. Shraddha Kapoor Makes Her Relationship With Rumoured BF Rahul Mody Insta-Official, Shares First Picture With Him
  5. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About Taking Over From Salman Khan As The Host Of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': No One Can Replace Bhai
Sports News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: Players Could Miss Start Of Champions League Qualifying If Their Teams Advance
  2. India At T20 World Cup 2024: 'You Are One Of The Greats,' West Indies Legend Wesley Hall Praises Virat Kohli
  3. IRONMAN France Nice 2024: Lucy Charles-Barclay Puts On A Dominant Display - In Pics
  4. Latest Sports News Today: USA Take On South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; India Women Take On South Africa Women In 2nd WODI
  5. Euro 2024: Portugal Beat Czech Republic 2-1 In Injury-Time Win - In Pics
World News
  1. Watch: Two Wildfires Devastate Thousands Of Acres Forcing Mass Evacuations In New Mexico; One Dead
  2. Hajj 2024: Over 550 Dead In Mecca As Scorching Heat Hits Challenging Pilgrimage
  3. Indian-Origin Man Sentenced To Jail For Punching Singapore Police Officer
  4. Boeing CEO Apologizes To Relatives Of 737 Max Crash Victims During Senate Appearance
  5. 'False': Wife Denies Reports Of Noam Chomsky's Death
Latest Stories
  1. These Are The Top 10 Most Expensive Cities For Overseas Workers
  2. Rihanna Takes Over As Dior's J'adore Ambassador, Following Charlize Theron's Two-Decade Legacy
  3. NCERT Textbook Revision Draws Flak Again, This Time On Secularism And Omission Of Babri Masjid
  4. Upholding The Constitution; Breaking Stereotypes : Kerala’s SCERT Marks A Difference
  5. Latest Sports News Today: USA Take On South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; India Women Take On South Africa Women In 2nd WODI
  6. Daughter Of Rajya Sabha MP Runs BMW Over Sleeping Man On Chennai Road, Gets Bail
  7. Bengaluru Woman Orders Xbox On Amazon, Finds Live Snake In Package | Video
  8. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: US Lawmakers Meet Dalai Lama In HP; June Rain Below Average