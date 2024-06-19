'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Sports Biopic Witnesses A Dip

Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Chandu Champion' which hit the theatres on June 14, saw a drop in its collections on the fifth day of its release. According to Sacnilk.com, the sports biopic earned only Rs 3.25 crore on day 5. On day 1, it collected Rs 4.75c crore, on day 2, it saw a growth as it minted Rs 7 crore. On the first Sunday, the Kartik Aaryan starrer witnessed a substantial growth of Rs 9.75 crore, and on day 4, the film pocketed Rs 5 crore. So, the five-day box office collection of 'Chandu Champion' stands at Rs 29.75 crore.
'Chandu Champion' had an overall 13.86% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday. Night shows had the highest attendance of 21.15%, evening shows witnessed 15.13%, afternoon shows had 12.65% and morning shows had an occupancy of 6.52%.
However, the film's team claim that 'Chandu Champion' has made a total collection of 33.72 crore.
'Chandu Champion' will face a tough competition with Prabhas starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' that is releasing worldwide on June 27.
In an interview with Times Now, director Kabir Khan opened up about the low opening of 'Chandu Champion' at the box office. He said, ''The slow start did throw us off balance. But luckily, the word-of-mouth was positive. Let's see how it goes from here. Nowadays, it's hard to predict anything about the box office. We made a film which we thought would be liked by the audience. I am glad the audience ratio is increasing. These are tough times. We should be grateful for whatever attention the audience gives us."
Kartik has got rave reviews for his portrayal of India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. The movie also starred Vijay Raaz, Sonali Kulkarni, Rajpal Yadav, Yashpal Sharma, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles. Shreyas Talpade had a special appearance. It has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan under their banners Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films.