'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Sports Biopic Witnesses A Dip

In an interview with Times Now, director Kabir Khan opened up about the low opening of 'Chandu Champion' at the box office. He said, ''The slow start did throw us off balance. But luckily, the word-of-mouth was positive. Let's see how it goes from here. Nowadays, it's hard to predict anything about the box office. We made a film which we thought would be liked by the audience. I am glad the audience ratio is increasing. These are tough times. We should be grateful for whatever attention the audience gives us."