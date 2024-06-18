Art & Entertainment

'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan's Film Inches Closer To Rs 30 Crore

'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan starrer earned almost as much as it did on the day of its release-Friday, June 14.

A still of Kartik Aaryan from Chandu Champion
'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 4 Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Chandu Champion' witnessed a huge decline in its collections on its first Monday. The sports drama earned almost as much as it did on the day of its release-Friday, June 14. As per a report in industry tracking website Sacnilk, 'Chandu Champion' collected Rs 4.75 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Even though it was an Eid holiday, the film failed to earn as much as it was expected. On Sunday, the film saw a huge growth as it earned Rs 9.75 crore. On Saturday, day 2, the Kartik Aaryan starrer raked in Rs 7 crore. The four-day box office collection of 'Chandu Champion' stands at Rs 26.25 crore. It will soon cross the Rs 30 crore mark this week.

'Chandu Champion' had an overall 20.67% Hindi occupancy on Monday. Evening shows witnessed an occupancy of 26.60%, followed by night shows that had 25.67%, afternoon shows had an attendance of 20.70% and morning shows had lowest attendance of just 9.69%.

A still from Chandu Champion
A still from 'Chandu Champion' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

'Chandu Champion' had a slow start but the word of mouth has helped the film in its collections. The film is based on the real-life story of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. Directed by Kabir Khan, it opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. People are not only applauding Kartik Aaryan's stellar act but also raving about Kabir's direction.

'Chandu Champion’s box office performance is compared to the performances of Kartik's earlier films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. However, 'Chandu Champion' has performed much better than 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', on its first Monday. The romantic drama had earned Rs 3.3 crore on its first Monday.

'Chandu Champion' currently doesn't have any tough competitors at the box office. However, 'Munjya' which released on June 7, is performing well at the box office. The horror-comedy has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark.

