'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan's Film Inches Closer To Rs 30 Crore

Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Chandu Champion' witnessed a huge decline in its collections on its first Monday. The sports drama earned almost as much as it did on the day of its release-Friday, June 14. As per a report in industry tracking website Sacnilk, 'Chandu Champion' collected Rs 4.75 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Even though it was an Eid holiday, the film failed to earn as much as it was expected. On Sunday, the film saw a huge growth as it earned Rs 9.75 crore. On Saturday, day 2, the Kartik Aaryan starrer raked in Rs 7 crore. The four-day box office collection of 'Chandu Champion' stands at Rs 26.25 crore. It will soon cross the Rs 30 crore mark this week.