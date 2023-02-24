Celebs Speak Up About What They’re Looking From 2023

Neha Pandey

An Independent Indian pop artist/playback singer and entrepreneur based out of Dubai.

The last two years have been tough for many, and more so for musicians and performers. As a Singer and Songwriter, I am extremely excited and hoping my upcoming releases strike a chord with listeners and make it to everyone's playlist. Looking forward to more projects as a composer in the entertainment industry and live shows which will let me connect directly with the audience. As an entrepreneur I am in a rebuilding phase... even though the pandemic closed many doors, it opened up new ideas and possibilities, so take the positives and move forward.

Thomson Andrews

An Indian Contemporary Pop, RnB, Soul Singer, Entertainer, and Television host.

'2023 - 2024 is positively filled with tons of new avenues and opportunities I'm exploring as an entrepreneur, donning a new role as a creative producer and Director on exciting projects via my startup Media firm Throan Of Art. Apart from reinventing myself as a singer-songwriter & performer that's been my forte, I venture into new territories in the world of Music, Entertainment, Films, Fashion, and Business. prosperous, successful, innovative, adventurous, and creative year in sync with my career vision. 2023 has me working with Iconic Indian Film Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali on a special project for Netflix, singing doanish songs on a web series with Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Amazon Prime, Disney, and Apple TV Projects, Ad work, 7 international singles, and 20 multi-artist singles launching on my Indie record label 'Throan Of Art Music' along with further establishing my Media company 'TOA MediaWorks LLP'.

The support and associations humble me I've garnered so far in my career and I am thrilled to activate my network and build something of my own as per my vision which is soon to be unveiled. Lots of Multi-tasking, Music Gigs, projects, Teamwork, Hustle, High-pressure projects as an entrepreneur to be executed and tons of networking and Business associations is what my year looks like. My Motto for 2023-2024 is 'Let's grow as people in all aspects of our lives, strive to work smart and hard each day with the right team towards accomplishing the goals set in our vision board for self-made success and greatness'.

Girish Prabhu

Singer

2023 for me is the year of a creative burst, working harder, and getting more productive. As I work on more creative projects including my modest fashion label for women - launching soon!

Fashion and music go hand in hand as Donatella Versace puts it - “Music gives voice to fashion.”

2024 will - in my opinion- see more independent artists in all forms. The trend of independent culture will continue strongly, where creativity will bloom with a cause.